Genomic Health I is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (GHDX, RGEN, VRTX, CCXI, ARWR)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Genomic Health I ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Repligen Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Vertex Pharm ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.8%.

Chemocentryx Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 0.8%, and Arrowhead Pharma rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Genomic Health I on September 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $69.60. Since that call, shares of Genomic Health I have fallen 8.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.