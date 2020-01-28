Genmark Diagnost Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.93%

Genmark Diagnost (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.44 to a high of $5.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.53 on volume of 88,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Genmark Diagnost share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.47 and a high of $8.37 and are now at $5.54, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

