Genmark Diagnost is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (GNMK, EW, CNMD, MASI, BCR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Genmark Diagnost ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 129.9%. Edwards Life is next with a EPS growth of 181.1%. Conmed Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 331.1%.

Masimo Corp follows with a EPS growth of 433.5%, and Cr Bard Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 462.1%.

