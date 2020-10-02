Genesis Healthca has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Facilities Industry (GEN, NHC, ENSG, BKD, USPH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Genesis Healthca ranks lowest with a an RPE of $64,000. Natl Healthcare is next with a an RPE of $65,000. Ensign Group Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $89,000.

Brookdale Sr follows with a an RPE of $95,000, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $99,000.

