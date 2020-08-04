Genesis Healthca is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (GEN, NHC, ENSG, BKD, USPH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Genesis Healthca ranks lowest with a an RPE of $64,000. Following is Natl Healthcare with a an RPE of $65,000. Ensign Group Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $89,000.

Brookdale Sr follows with a an RPE of $95,000, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $99,000.

