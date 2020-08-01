MySmarTrend
Genesis Healthca is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (GEN, NHC, ENSG, BKD, USPH)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:26am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Genesis Healthca ranks lowest with a an RPE of $64,000. Following is Natl Healthcare with a an RPE of $65,000. Ensign Group Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $89,000.

Brookdale Sr follows with a an RPE of $95,000, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $99,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Physical Ther on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $127.64. Since that call, shares of Us Physical Ther have fallen 9.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

