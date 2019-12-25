Genesee & Wyomin is Among the Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (GWR, CSX, KSU, UNP, NSC)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Genesee & Wyomin ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Following is Csx Corp with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Kansas City Sout ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

Union Pac Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Norfolk Southern rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Genesee & Wyomin on March 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Genesee & Wyomin have risen 27.4%. We continue to monitor Genesee & Wyomin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.