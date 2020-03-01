Genesco Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Apparel Retail Industry (GCO, PLCE, BURL, CAL, SCVL)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Genesco Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $151.21. Children'S Place is next with a sales per share of $106.55. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a sales per share of $88.79.
Caleres Inc follows with a sales per share of $66.64, and Shoe Carnival rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $62.89.
