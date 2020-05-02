Genesco Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (GCO, PLCE, BURL, CAL, SCVL)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Genesco Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $151.21. Following is Children'S Place with a sales per share of $106.55. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a sales per share of $88.79.
Caleres Inc follows with a sales per share of $66.64, and Shoe Carnival rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $62.89.
