General Mills In Rises 1.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.90 to a high of $60.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.39 on volume of 864,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, General Mills In has traded in a range of $46.59 to $61.66 and is now at $60.51, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

