General Mills In (GIS) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $56.76

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $56.84 today and has reached the first level of support at $56.76. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $55.81 and $54.78.

In the past 52 weeks, General Mills In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.59 and a high of $60.00 and are now at $56.48, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) defies analysts with a current price ($56.48) 11.2% above its average consensus price target of $50.17. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.13 and further support at its 50-day MA of $52.76.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in General Mills In. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of General Mills In in search of a potential trend change.