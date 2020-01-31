General Mills In (GIS) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $52.69

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $53.15 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $52.69. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $53.17 and $53.19.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) is currently priced 3.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $50.17. General Mills In shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $52.88 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $52.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Mills In have traded between a low of $42.80 and a high of $56.40 and are now at $52.21, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

