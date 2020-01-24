General Mills In (GIS) Approaches New Upside Target of $54.22

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $54.12 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $53.96. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $54.22 and $54.32.

In the past 52 weeks, General Mills In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.80 and a high of $56.40 and are now at $53.70, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) is currently priced 6.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $50.17. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.89 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $52.84.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Mills In and will alert subscribers who have GIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.