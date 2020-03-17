General Mills In is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (GIS, CPB, KHC, SJM, K)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

General Mills In ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.3%. Following is Campbell Soup Co with a projected earnings growth of 3.1%. Kraft Heinz Co/T ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.1%.

Jm Smucker Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 6.6%, and Kellogg Co rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 10.2%.

