General Mills In is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GIS , CPB , FLO , KHC , HRL )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.13%; Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) ranks second with a loss of 0.04%; and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO ) ranks third with a loss of 2.48%.

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) follows with a loss of 2.93% and Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.15%.

