General Electric Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (GE)

The price of General Electric shares has climbed to $12.59 (a 7.3% change) on heavy trading volume. About 65.6 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 50.6 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, General Electric has traded in a range of $7.65 to $12.92 and is now at $12.65, 65% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 0.15% higher over the past week, respectively.