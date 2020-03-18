General Electric has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, RAVN, CSL, HON, MMM)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
General Electric ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.35. Raven Industries is next with a FCF per share of $0.91. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $4.74.
Honeywell Intl follows with a FCF per share of $6.48, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.15.
