General Electric has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, MMM, ROP, RAVN, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

General Electric ranks highest with a an RPE of $389,000. 3M Co is next with a an RPE of $352,000. Roper Technologi ranks third highest with a an RPE of $332,000.

Raven Industries follows with a an RPE of $326,000, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $316,000.

