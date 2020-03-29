General Electric has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, MMM, HON, ROP, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

General Electric ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 209.5. 3M Co is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.6. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 103.5.

Roper Technologi follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 75.1, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 62.7.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Roper Technologi on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $369.86. Since that call, shares of Roper Technologi have fallen 17.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.