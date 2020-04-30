General Electric (GE) Breaks Through Support at $6.68

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $6.75 today and have reached the first support level of $6.68. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $6.57 and $6.39.

General Electric share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.26 and a 52-week low of $5.90 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $6.43 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Potential upside of 150.4% exists for General Electric, based on a current level of $6.43 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.11 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $9.80.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.