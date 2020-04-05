General Electric (GE) Approaches New Downside Target of $6.22

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $6.55 today and has reached the first level of support at $6.36. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $6.22 and $5.89 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 158.8% exists for General Electric, based on a current level of $6.22 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.10. General Electric shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $9.76.

Over the past year, General Electric has traded in a range of $5.90 to $13.26 and is now at $6.22, 5% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 7.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

