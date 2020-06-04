General Electric is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (GE, CSL, RAVN, ROP, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.04. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.52. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.56.

Roper Technologi follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.32, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.41.

