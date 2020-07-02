General Electric is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (GE, CSL, RAVN, ROP, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 3.59. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 4.21.

Roper Technologi follows with a a price to book ratio of 5.55, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 7.49.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of General Electric on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.04. Since that recommendation, shares of General Electric have risen 28.1%. We continue to monitor General Electric for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.