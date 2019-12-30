MySmarTrend
General Electric is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (GE, MMM, ROP, RAVN, HON)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:32am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

General Electric ranks highest with a an RPE of $389,000. 3M Co is next with a an RPE of $352,000. Roper Technologi ranks third highest with a an RPE of $332,000.

Raven Industries follows with a an RPE of $326,000, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $316,000.

Ticker(s): GE MMM ROP RAVN HON

