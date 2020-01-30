General Electric is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (GE, ROP, HON, RAVN, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

General Electric ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Roper Technologi is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Raven Industries follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and 3M Co rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

