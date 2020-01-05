General Dynamics Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.89%

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.50 to a high of $129.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $131.60 on volume of 792,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Dynamics have traded between a low of $100.55 and a high of $193.76 and are now at $126.66, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

