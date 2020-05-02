General Dynamics Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.02%

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.08 to a high of $181.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $180.91 on volume of 255,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

General Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $193.76 and a 52-week low of $160.21 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $181.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Dynamics and will alert subscribers who have GD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.