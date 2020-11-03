Generac Holdings is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (GNRC, AMOT, THR, AME, ROK)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Generac Holdings ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 42.64. Allied Motion Te is next with a a P/E ratio of 31.23. Thermon Group Ho ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 30.37.

Ametek Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 28.93, and Rockwell Automat rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 22.81.

