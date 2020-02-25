Gen Cable Corp has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (BGC, LYTS, PLPC, WIRE, POWL)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Gen Cable Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38. Lsi Industries is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.54. Preformed Line ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70.

Encore Wire follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.90, and Powell Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.08.

