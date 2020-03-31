Gen Cable Corp is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (BGC, GNRC, WATT, AMOT, RBC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Gen Cable Corp ranks highest with a EPS growth of 10,000.0%. Following is Generac Holdings with a EPS growth of 4,191.4%. Energous Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%.

Allied Motion Te follows with a EPS growth of 2,666.7%, and Regal Beloit Cor rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,539.5%.

