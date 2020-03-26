Gartner Inc Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (IT)

Gartner Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -5.8% to $95.54. Today's volume of 1.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gartner Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.56. Since that call, shares of Gartner Inc have fallen 38.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Gartner Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $171.77 and a 52-week low of $76.91 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $90.31 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.