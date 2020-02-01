Gartner Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.60%

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.48 to a high of $155.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $154.61 on volume of 224,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Gartner Inc has traded in a range of $122.50 to $171.77 and is now at $155.17, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

