Gartner Inc has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (IT, EPAM, PRFT, TDC, VRTU)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Gartner Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Epam Systems Inc with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Perficient Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Teradata Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 2.0%, and Virtusa Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.1%.

