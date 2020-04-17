Garmin Ltd Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.28%

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.52 to a high of $83.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.41 on volume of 488,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Garmin Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.58 and a 52-week low of $61.04 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $82.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

