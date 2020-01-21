Garmin Ltd Rises 1.54% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.04 to a high of $99.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $99.24 on volume of 294,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Garmin Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.01 and a high of $99.47 and are now at $100.67, 55% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Garmin Ltd on September 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $81.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Garmin Ltd have risen 20.8%. We continue to monitor GRMN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.