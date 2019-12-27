Gap Inc/The has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (GPS , LB , FL , TJX , AEO )
We looked at the Apparel Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) ranks first with a gain of 1.64%; L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks second with a gain of 0.88%; and Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) ranks third with a gain of 0.75%.
Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX ) follows with a gain of 0.75% and Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.70%.
