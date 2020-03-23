Gap Inc/The (GPS) Approaches New Downside Target of $6.21

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $7.62 today and has reached the first level of support at $6.72. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $6.21 and $4.80.

Gap Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and a 52-week low of $6.79 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $7.22 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

Potential upside of 375.1% exists for Gap Inc/The, based on a current level of $7.22 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.55 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.99.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gap Inc/The on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.36. Since that call, shares of Gap Inc/The have fallen 55.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.