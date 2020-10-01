Gap Inc/The (GPS) Approaches New Downside Target of $17.31

Shares of Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $17.62 today and have reached the first support level of $17.55. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $17.31 and $17.00.

Gap Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.39 and a 52-week low of $15.11 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $17.78 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Potential upside of 92.9% exists for Gap Inc/The, based on a current level of $17.78 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.31. Gap Inc/The shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.12 and support at the 50-day MA of $17.13.

