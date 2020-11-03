Gap Inc/The Falls 6.68% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.51 to a high of $12.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.54 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gap Inc/The have traded between the current low of $11.20 and a high of $27.00 and are now at $11.58. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

