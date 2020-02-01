Gap Inc/The Falls 2.88% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.56 to a high of $17.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.62 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Gap Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.39 and a 52-week low of $15.11 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $17.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.