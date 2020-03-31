Gap Inc/The Falls 1.89% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.08 to a high of $7.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.21 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Gap Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and a 52-week low of $6.04 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $7.28 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

