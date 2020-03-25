Gannett Co Inc has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Publishing Industry (GCI, MDP, NEWM, SCHL, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.64. Following is Meredith Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.16. New Media Invest ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.01.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.61, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.94.

