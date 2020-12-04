Gannett Co Inc has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Publishing Industry (GCI, SCHL, NEWM, NYT, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 32.6%. Scholastic Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 58.6%. New Media Invest ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 61.8%.

New York Times-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 77.6%, and Meredith Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 340.5%.

