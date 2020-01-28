Gannett Co Inc has the Highest Beta in the Publishing Industry (GCI, MDP, SCHL, NWSA, NWS)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Gannett Co Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Meredith Corp is next with a a beta of 1.0. Scholastic Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
News Corp-Cl A follows with a a beta of 1.0, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
