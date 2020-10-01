Gannett Co Inc Falls 2.44% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.74 to a high of $5.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.88 on volume of 831,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gannett Co Inc on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.57. Since that call, shares of Gannett Co Inc have fallen 9.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Gannett Co Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.99 and the current low of $5.74 and are currently at $5.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.