Gannett Co Inc is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (GCI, MDP, NEWM, SCHL, NYT)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Gannett Co Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 15.5%. Following is Meredith Corp with a an earnings yield of 9.4%. New Media Invest ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.4%.

Scholastic Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 4.2%, and New York Times-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

