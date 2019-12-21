Gaming And Leisu is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (GLPI, RYN, EXR, AMT, PSA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Gaming And Leisu ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 540.0%. Rayonier Inc is next with a EPS growth of 630.6%. Extra Space Stor ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 816.3%.
American Tower C follows with a EPS growth of 921.9%, and Public Storage rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 942.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Public Storage on September 9th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $256.08. Since that call, shares of Public Storage have fallen 17.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest eps growth gaming and leisu rayonier inc extra space stor american tower c public storage