Gamestop Corp-A (GME) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $4.26

Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $3.88 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $4.26. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $4.64 and $5.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gamestop Corp-A have traded between a low of $2.57 and a high of $10.08 and are now at $3.89, which is 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

There is potential upside of 291.3% for shares of Gamestop Corp-A based on a current price of $3.89 and an average consensus analyst price target of $15.22. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $4.77, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $3.86.

