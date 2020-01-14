Gamestop Corp-A Falls 12.34% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.71 to a high of $5.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.33 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Gamestop Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.90 and a 52-week low of $3.15 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $4.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

