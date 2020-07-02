Gain Capital Hol is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (GCAP, OPY, COWN, GS, MS)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Gain Capital Hol ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.53. Following is Oppenheimer Ho-A with a a price to book ratio of 0.71. Cowen Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Gp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.26, and Morgan Stanley rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.38.

